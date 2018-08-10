Nuvectra (NVTR) versus Orthopediatrics (KIDS) Head to Head Review

Nuvectra (NASDAQ: NVTR) and Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvectra and Orthopediatrics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra $31.84 million 7.66 -$44.60 million ($4.22) -4.09 Orthopediatrics $45.62 million 7.79 -$8.93 million ($5.70) -4.88

Orthopediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvectra. Orthopediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvectra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Nuvectra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Orthopediatrics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Nuvectra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of Orthopediatrics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nuvectra and Orthopediatrics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra 0 0 3 0 3.00 Orthopediatrics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nuvectra presently has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.28%. Orthopediatrics has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential downside of 7.77%. Given Nuvectra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nuvectra is more favorable than Orthopediatrics.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectra and Orthopediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra -112.42% -72.39% -43.04% Orthopediatrics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Orthopediatrics beats Nuvectra on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. It operates through two segments, Nuvectra and NeuroNexus. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also designs, manufactures, and sells neural interface technologies, including microelectrode arrays, custom designed probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems. Its products are used in the pediatric trauma and deformity procedures, as well as scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

