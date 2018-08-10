Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Shares Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 787,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,910 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for about 1.6% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $42,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien opened at $58.05 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.