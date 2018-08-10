Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.24). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 126.21% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

In other Nutanix news, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $2,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,460.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $440,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,446.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,699 shares of company stock valued at $29,333,810. 19.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Nutanix by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTNX opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.22.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.

