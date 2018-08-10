NuShares Trading Down 58.4% Over Last Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 62.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One NuShares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NuShares has traded 58.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a market capitalization of $679,927.00 and approximately $129.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00080656 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004136 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00024122 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

