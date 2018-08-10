Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Stock Spirits Group (STCK)

Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Monday, June 4th.

LON:STCK opened at GBX 210 ($2.72) on Wednesday. Stock Spirits Group has a 12 month low of GBX 155.50 ($2.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 320 ($4.14).

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits primarily in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello under approximately 45 brand names. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries.

