Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tp Icap (TCAP)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

TCAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an under review rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 504.78 ($6.53).

Shares of Tp Icap opened at GBX 286 ($3.70) on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Tp Icap has a 12 month low of GBX 438.79 ($5.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 560.60 ($7.26).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.96%.

In related news, insider Rupert Robson acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £37,310 ($48,297.73).

About Tp Icap

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.

