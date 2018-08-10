Numis Securities Cuts Derwent London (DLN) Price Target to GBX 3,745

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 3,786 ($49.01) to GBX 3,745 ($48.48) in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($46.60) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,500 ($45.31)) on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,328.94 ($43.09) to GBX 3,510 ($45.44) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,093.79 ($40.05).

LON DLN opened at GBX 3,133 ($40.56) on Friday. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 2,574 ($33.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,133 ($40.56).

Derwent London (LON:DLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 51.80 ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 50.30 ($0.65) by GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Derwent London had a net margin of 146.08% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

