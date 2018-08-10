Numis Securities Boosts Essentra (ESNT) Price Target to GBX 510

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its price objective lifted by Numis Securities from GBX 500 ($6.47) to GBX 510 ($6.60) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of Essentra opened at GBX 507 ($6.56) on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Essentra has a 1 year low of GBX 438.02 ($5.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 588.50 ($7.62).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

In other news, insider Paul Forman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 472 ($6.11) per share, for a total transaction of £94,400 ($122,200.65).

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

