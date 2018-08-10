Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Insider Sells $715,785.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $715,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,733.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $88.68. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $704.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Several research firms have commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,143,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,352,000 after buying an additional 635,246 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 937.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,113,000 after buying an additional 381,414 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,834,000 after buying an additional 194,990 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,497.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 148,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 138,773 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

