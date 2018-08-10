NTV Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,549.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,708.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy opened at $71.03 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $85.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

