Novanta (NOVT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $153-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.38 million.Novanta also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.96-2.02 EPS.

Novanta opened at $66.45 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Novanta has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Novanta had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOVT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Novanta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

