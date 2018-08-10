Novanta Inc (NOVT) Given $60.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $60.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.52 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Novanta an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NOVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 2,010.2% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 430.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Novanta by 91.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. Novanta has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $69.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

