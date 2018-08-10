Northwest Natural Gas (NWN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “NorthWest Natural Gas Company is headquartered in Portland, OR, and provides natural gas service to the residential, commercial and industrial customers in western Oregon and southwestern Washington. NW Natural and its subsidiaries currently own and operate Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon and California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NWN. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $63.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.33. Northwest Natural Gas has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Northwest Natural Gas had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $124.57 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Gas will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 20.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 13.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Gas Company engages in gas distribution and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Gas Distribution and Gas Storage. The Local Gas Distribution segment engages in the purchase, sale, and delivery of natural gas and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington.

