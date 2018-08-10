Northern Trust (NTRS) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s current price.

NTRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Shares of NTRS traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $108.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 17th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $312,797.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William L. Morrison sold 13,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $1,539,540.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,549 shares of company stock valued at $8,801,626. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 67,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

