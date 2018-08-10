Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Nordic American Tanker posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $29.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,120,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after acquiring an additional 607,170 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter worth $1,512,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 40.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 430,372 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 16.3% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,656,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 232,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,480 shares in the last quarter. 24.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nordic American Tanker traded down $0.09, reaching $2.44, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 10,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,983. The company has a market capitalization of $339.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Nordic American Tanker has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.63%.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT)

