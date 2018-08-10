Nord/LB Reiterates “€18.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (DTE)

Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DTE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Commerzbank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.84 ($19.58).

Shares of DTE stock traded down €0.33 ($0.38) during trading on Thursday, hitting €13.95 ($16.22). 15,642,196 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

