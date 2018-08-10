Nord/LB Analysts Give Commerzbank (CBK) a €9.63 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2018 // No Comments

Nord/LB set a €9.63 ($11.20) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. HSBC set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.58 ($12.30).

Commerzbank traded down €0.31 ($0.36), reaching €8.45 ($9.83), during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 12,443,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 12-month high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings

Analyst Recommendations for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply