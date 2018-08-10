Nord/LB Analysts Give Commerzbank (CBK) a €9.63 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €9.63 ($11.20) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. HSBC set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.58 ($12.30).

Commerzbank traded down €0.31 ($0.36), reaching €8.45 ($9.83), during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 12,443,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 12-month high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

