Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,474 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.55.

Shares of Johnson Controls International opened at $37.33 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $32.89 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $297,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,563.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

