Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,711.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,798,000 after purchasing an additional 566,523 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17,587.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 544,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 541,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,582,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,075,294,000 after purchasing an additional 475,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,849,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.08.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific opened at $233.24 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.07 and a 12-month high of $236.29. The company has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, insider Patrick M. Durbin sold 20,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.87, for a total value of $4,806,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total value of $10,885,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,680.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,256 shares of company stock valued at $37,629,201 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

