Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $85,026,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 16,614.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 377,322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 16,150.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 312,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 311,067 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 527,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,088,000 after acquiring an additional 309,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,978,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 81,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $12,778,290.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $1,835,299.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,971,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $20,534,245. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

NEE stock opened at $170.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.24. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $144.70 and a 1 year high of $172.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 49.10%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

