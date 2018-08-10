Noble Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ASM. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of ASM stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,100 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 2.14% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of silver, gold, and copper; and the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The company owns interest in the Avino property, which contains 42 mineral claims and leases 4 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,104 hectares in the state of Durango, Mexico.

