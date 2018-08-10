Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Holdings Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,636 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,878,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,107,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311,098 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 183,094 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,952 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of Noble Energy opened at $30.63 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Noble Energy had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $134,774,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrea Lee Robison sold 8,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,508,406 shares of company stock worth $136,022,595 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBL. Bank of America began coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Noble Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.