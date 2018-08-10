Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Noble Energy in a report released on Monday, August 6th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Noble Energy had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Johnson Rice upgraded Noble Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Noble Energy opened at $30.63 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Noble Energy by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,854,643 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $480,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730,137 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,102,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,880,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,186,000. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,381,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $134,774,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrea Lee Robison sold 8,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,508,406 shares of company stock worth $136,022,595 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.94%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

