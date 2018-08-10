Nobilis Health Corp (HLTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 727,685 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the July 13th total of 425,130 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,411 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Nobilis Health opened at $0.90 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Nobilis Health has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.70.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter.

In other Nobilis Health news, CEO Harry Joseph Fleming purchased 50,000 shares of Nobilis Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Kenneth Efird purchased 60,000 shares of Nobilis Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $52,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nobilis Health stock. National Investment Services Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,970 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 195,152 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI owned about 0.82% of Nobilis Health worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nobilis Health

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

