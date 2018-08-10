NMI (NMIH) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $23.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $20.00 price objective on NMI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.28.

NMI opened at $21.55 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.12. NMI has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter. NMI had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 25.23%. analysts forecast that NMI will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Scheid sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $1,397,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley M. Shuster sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,908 shares of company stock worth $5,245,255. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 104,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 440.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 144,279 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

