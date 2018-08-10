NMC Health (NMC) PT Raised to GBX 4,600 at Barclays

NMC Health (LON:NMC) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 4,250 ($55.02) to GBX 4,600 ($59.55) in a report released on Tuesday morning. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NMC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NMC Health from GBX 3,085 ($39.94) to GBX 3,291 ($42.60) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($59.55) price target on shares of NMC Health in a report on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of NMC Health opened at GBX 4,036 ($52.25) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. NMC Health has a one year low of GBX 1,726 ($22.34) and a one year high of GBX 3,558 ($46.06).

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

