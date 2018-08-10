NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $284,000 Stake in CynergisTek Inc (CTEK)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owned approximately 0.75% of CynergisTek worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CynergisTek in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,251,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CynergisTek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th.

Shares of CynergisTek opened at $3.75 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . CynergisTek Inc has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04.

About CynergisTek

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

