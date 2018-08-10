NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Buys Shares of 12,000 Akorn, Inc. (AKRX)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akorn in the first quarter worth about $187,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akorn by 65.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Akorn in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akorn by 56.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Akorn in the second quarter worth about $727,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKRX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akorn in a report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akorn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akorn in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Akorn from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Akorn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRX opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74. Akorn, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Akorn Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

