NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Acquires Shares of 10,000 Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 75.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 249,369 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $14,075,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 140.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $8,421,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altair Engineering Inc has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.08 million. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $133,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $20,058,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,106,420 shares of company stock worth $70,417,621. Corporate insiders own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Altair Engineering to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altair Engineering to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Altair Engineering to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

