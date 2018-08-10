Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,017 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises about 0.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Nike by 451.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nike in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Barings LLC increased its position in Nike by 4.2% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 86,943 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,740,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,174,533,000 after buying an additional 3,087,189 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $760,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,898.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,437,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,778 shares of company stock worth $46,116,326 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nike in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. HSBC upgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Nike from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Nike opened at $81.26 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $81.88.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Nike announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Nike’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

