Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $8,241,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,838,914.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,437,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 607,778 shares of company stock valued at $46,116,326. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nike from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Shares of Nike traded down $0.50, hitting $80.76, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 105,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Nike announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.