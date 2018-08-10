Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) vs. China Biologic Products (CBPO) Financial Contrast

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NITE) and China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nightstar Therapeutics and China Biologic Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nightstar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.68 million ($1.63) -10.65 China Biologic Products $370.41 million 8.33 $67.94 million $4.95 18.82

China Biologic Products has higher revenue and earnings than Nightstar Therapeutics. Nightstar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Biologic Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nightstar Therapeutics and China Biologic Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightstar Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 China Biologic Products 0 2 1 0 2.33

Nightstar Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.56%. China Biologic Products has a consensus target price of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.43%. Given Nightstar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nightstar Therapeutics is more favorable than China Biologic Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Nightstar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of China Biologic Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of China Biologic Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nightstar Therapeutics and China Biologic Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightstar Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A China Biologic Products 15.89% 14.00% 12.16%

Summary

China Biologic Products beats Nightstar Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nightstar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1, a candidate that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR, a candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, a candidate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia. The company also provides human immunoglobulin for intravenous injection products for original and secondary immunoglobulin deficiency, and auto-immune deficiency diseases; human hepatitis B immunoglobulin for the prevention of measles and contagious hepatitis; human rabies immunoglobulin primarily for passive immunity from bites or claws by rabies or other infected animals; and human tetanus immunoglobulin for the prevention and therapy of tetanus. In addition, it offers placenta polypeptide for the treatment of cell immunity deficiency diseases, viral infection, and leucopenia, as well as assists in postoperative healing; factor VIII for treating coagulopathies; human fibrinogen; and human prothrombin complex concentrate for treating congenital and acquired clotting factor II, VII, IX, X deficiency, as well as excessive anticoagulant, vitamin K deficiency, etc. Further, the company is developing immune globulin intravenous; human antithrombin III; Caprylate/Chromatography Purified and 20 nm virus filtration; human coagulation factor IX; human cytomegalovirus immunoglobulin; and human fibrin sealant products. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. The company was formerly known as China Biologic Products, Inc. and changed its name to China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. in July 2017. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

