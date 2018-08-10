Nice (NICE) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.46-4.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.43-1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Nice also updated its Q3 guidance to 1.04-1.10 EPS.
Shares of NICE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.82. 410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.76. Nice has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $116.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. Nice had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. equities analysts expect that Nice will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nice Company Profile
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.
