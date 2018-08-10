Nice (NICE) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.46-4.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.43-1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Nice also updated its Q3 guidance to 1.04-1.10 EPS.

Shares of NICE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.82. 410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.76. Nice has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $116.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. Nice had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. equities analysts expect that Nice will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nice from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nice in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $114.00 price target on shares of Nice and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

