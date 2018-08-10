NFI Group (NFI) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NFI Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.20.

Shares of NFI stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 113,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,367. NFI Group has a one year low of C$46.78 and a one year high of C$61.25.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$731.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$775.10 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

