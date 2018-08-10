NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Stake Increased by Brightworth

Brightworth grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.6% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $105,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $151,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $152,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $170.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.24. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $144.70 and a fifty-two week high of $172.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 49.10%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Howard Weil assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $2,823,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $1,835,299.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,971,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,245 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

