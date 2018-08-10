NewYorkCoin Trading Down 14.9% This Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and approximately $7,958.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00951087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002919 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004830 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014347 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00014249 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

