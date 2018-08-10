Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,160 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 74,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded down $0.30, hitting $51.50, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,281. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

