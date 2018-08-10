Newell Brands (NWL) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NWL. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Newell Brands to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Newell Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Newell Brands traded down $0.13, reaching $20.75, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,700. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 19.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael Todman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $245,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,347.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $378,085. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 792,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

