New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 43,811 Shares of UDR, Inc. (UDR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,811 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of UDR worth $15,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 27,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.15.

NYSE:UDR opened at $39.12 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. UDR had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 6.87%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.98%.

In related news, insider Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,093,423.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

