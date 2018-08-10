New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,284 Shares of Kansas City Southern (KSU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Kansas City Southern worth $16,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9,893.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 162,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 160,869 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 404.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $635,462.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,883.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KSU stock opened at $115.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.12 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

