New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.65 Million Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $16,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5,454.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 118,297 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy opened at $88.87 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.00. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12 month low of $82.45 and a 12 month high of $130.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $556.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.26 million. equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.98 per share, with a total value of $64,965.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $591,708.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L Paul Teague sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $104,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XEC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $130.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.81.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

