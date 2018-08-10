New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Position in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $714,766.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,298.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.19, for a total value of $518,783.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $770,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,247 shares of company stock worth $8,577,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W W Grainger opened at $351.66 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $358.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 47.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

