New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,636,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Ian Highley sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.80, for a total transaction of $2,663,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director T J. Chung sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.41, for a total transaction of $272,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,325.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,798 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $221.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.40 and a 52 week high of $238.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $459.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.