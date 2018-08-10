New Gold Inc. (NGD) Short Interest Up 63.5% in July

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,549,053 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the July 13th total of 6,453,937 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,474,298 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on New Gold from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. TD Securities cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Scotiabank raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.85.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 270.6% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 114.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 26.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth about $271,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.