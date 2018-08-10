New Gold Inc. (NGD) Receives C$3.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$1.70 in a research report on Thursday. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$4.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

NGD stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.48. 848,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,838. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.42 and a 1-year high of C$5.16.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

