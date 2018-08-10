Netcall (NET) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET) in a report issued on Monday morning.
Shares of Netcall opened at GBX 70.25 ($0.91) on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Netcall has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 71 ($0.92).
About Netcall
Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.