NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,542 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.32% of NetApp worth $66,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 16,433.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 441.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $127,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $210,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.89. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NetApp had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $469,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 16,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $1,139,958.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,379.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,433 shares of company stock worth $18,195,573. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson set a $83.00 price objective on shares of NetApp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NetApp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

