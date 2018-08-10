Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on UEPS shares. ValuEngine raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

Net 1 UEPS Technologies traded down $0.22, hitting $9.16, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 463,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $525.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.87. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $13.20.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $162.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 7.01%.

In related news, Director Alfred T. Mockett bought 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred T. Mockett bought 20,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $179,417.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at $152,224.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEPS. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 507.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 57,383 shares during the last quarter. Messner & Smith Theme Value Investment Management Ltd. CA acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.