Nepsis Inc. Sells 841 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

Nepsis Inc. lowered its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Raytheon makes up approximately 2.2% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Raytheon by 7.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Raytheon by 4.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 98,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 1.0% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter worth about $6,172,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 11.3% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.59.

In related news, Director Vernon E. Clark sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,081.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $131,732.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,862 shares of company stock valued at $816,748 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon opened at $195.51 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $175.26 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The company has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were paid a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

