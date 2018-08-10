Nemaura Medical (NMRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NMRD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 20,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,778. Nemaura Medical has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical, Inc is a holding company. The Company owns a diagnostic medical device company specializing in discovering, developing and commercializing specialty medical devices. The Company’s focus is on the development of a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device, which consists of a disposable patch containing a sensor, and a non-disposable miniature electronic watch with a re-chargeable power source.

